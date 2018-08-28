Advanced search

Notice is hereby given that Gagandeep Singh has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for grant of premises license under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect to 95 Woolgrove road, Hitchin, Herts, SG4 OAU

PUBLISHED: 12:00 28 December 2018

This application is for sale of alcohol from Monday to Sunday 6:00 AM to 23:00 PM Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 16 January 2019 All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

