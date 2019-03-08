Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 July 2019

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Sonia Gunn of Chilcote Catering Ltdhas applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for Premises Licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Cotey's Restaurant, Al South, Hinxworth, Baldock SG7 5EX This application is for Sale of Alcohol Monday to Sunday 11am until 10pm. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 25 July 2019 All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. Itis an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

