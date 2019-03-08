Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 24 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

NMC Surfacing of NMC Surfacing of Unit 11, Arlington Business Park, Stevenage SG1 2FP is applying for a licence to use Shangri La Farm, Todds Green, Stevenage SG1 2JE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

NMC Surfacing of NMC Surfacing of Unit 11, Arlington Business Park, Stevenage SG1 2FP is applying for a licence to use Shangri La Farm, Todds Green, Stevenage SG1 2JE as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Senior A&E doctor suspended for misconduct at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

Doctor Shariekkal Siddhi Narayanan has been suspended for nine months for misconduct.

Male arrested after Stevenage town centre shop incident

Officers made an arrest in Stevenage town centre this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

CCTV images released after beauty products stolen from Hitchin’s Boots store

Police wish to speak to these men as they believe they were in Hitchin's Boots store at the time of a shoplifting offence. Picture: Herts police

Live blog: Stevenage and North Herts GCSE results day 2019

Pupils across Stevenage, North Herts and Central Bedfordshire are opening their GCSE results today. Picture: Archant

Family pay tribute to Stevenage motorcyclist who died in Graveley crash

Police are still appealing for witnesses to the collision which resulted in Anthony Perry's death in Graveley on Monday last week. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Ashwell Show to host camel racing, dog show and more

There will be bird displays at the annual Ashwell Show on August bank holiday Monday. Picture: Courtesy of Claire Grimmer

Stotfold school plans given green light as town council considers legal action

Pix Brook Academy will be built on land off Arlesey Road in Stotfold, subject to planning permission being granted. Picture: Google

Letchworth Aldi opening date confirmed

Letchworth's Aldi store is due to open next month. Picture: DANNY LOO

Hitchin man denies murder but admits manslaughter

Katheeskaran Thavarasa died in his Hitchin flat earlier this year from stab wounds. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin and Harpenden MP accused of ‘careerism’ for new parliamentary private secretary role

Hitchin and Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has been accused of
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists