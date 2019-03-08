NEIL HENRY GRIFFIN (Deceased)

Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 1 CROWN LODGE, HIGH STREET, ARLESEY, SG15 6RA, who died on 16103/19, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 31/10/19, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.

Michael Thomas John Griffin

60 STEVENSONS ROAD, LONGSTANTON, CAMBRIDGE, CB24 3GY