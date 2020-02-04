Advanced search

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

PUBLISHED: 11:31 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 12 February 2020

Archant

An application has been made by Mr. Muzaffer Anler To the Licensing authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for 85C Queensway, Stevenage Herts SG1 1 EA.

The application includes proposals to sell alcohol by retail, and to provide Late night refreshment:

Opening Hours for the Premises: Monday-Saturday 10am till 01.30am, Sunday 11am till 00.30am Sale by Retail of Alochol Monday to Saturday 10am till 01.00am, Sunday 11am till 00.30am.

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts SG1 1HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment.

Interested parties (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 4th February 2020 and 3rd March 2020.

All representations must be made in writing (including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142)

It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000.

