STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE - LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 06 June 2020

An application has been made by ISA DEMIR To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the variation of the Premise Licence For the MISYA MEZE & GRILL 123-125 HIGH STREET STEVENAGE SG1 3HS The application includes proposals to add Off sales to the premises licence (Sell alcohol by retail to be consumed off the premises)

Off sales and the delivery of alcohol will take place during times specified for the sale by retail of alcohol as shown on the current premises licence. To add the performance of Live Music- Mon-Sun 12.00 until 00.00.

To add the playing of Recorded Music- Mon-Sun 12.00 until 00.30 To add amended conditions to the premises licence. The application can be reviewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1HN.

Please call 0143 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested partied (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Bridage) can make representations at any time between 1st June 2020 to 29th June 2020. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is £5000

Public Notice
