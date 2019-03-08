Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 10:39 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 16 August 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Metal and Waste Recycling Ltd of Powke Lane, Cradley Heath, is applying for a licence to use Metal and Waste Recycling Ltd Wallace Way, Hitchin SG4 OSE as an operating centre for 11 goods vehicles and 7 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Metal and Waste Recycling Ltd of Powke Lane, Cradley Heath, is applying for a licence to use Metal and Waste Recycling Ltd Wallace Way, Hitchin SG4 OSE as an operating centre for 11 goods vehicles and 7 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Hitchin mum speaks after freak accident leaves her 16-year-old son with life-changing injuries

Billy Porter suffered life-changing head injuries after tripping down the stairs. Picture: Scotts of Cambridge

Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

The incident resulted in one person being injured. Picture: Devi Jankowicz

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police: Letchworth attempted abduction ‘did not take place’

Police are investigating an incident in Letchworth after a man led a 10-year-old out of a store. Photo: Joe Giddens

Hitchin mum speaks after freak accident leaves her 16-year-old son with life-changing injuries

Billy Porter suffered life-changing head injuries after tripping down the stairs. Picture: Scotts of Cambridge

Heavy machinery falls from lorry in Hitchin, causing delays and injuring one

The incident resulted in one person being injured. Picture: Devi Jankowicz

Motorcyclist dies in Graveley crash

A man in his 60s has sadly died following a collision in Graveley High Street. Picture: Google Maps

Roads closed due to concern for welfare incident in Stevenage town centre

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene in Stevenage town centre. Picture: Casey Gutteridge

Latest from the The Comet

Police investigating suspected arson in Hitchin

Herts police are investigating a suspected arson that took place in Hitchin this morning. Picture: Archant

Investment in Stevenage science park means new research facility by 2021

Kadans Science Partner is investing in a new Stevenage research and development facility, having bought premises from GlaxoSmithKline.

FA Cup blog: Long road to Wembley starts . . . in Cornwall!

George King fires goalwards to give Clevedon the lead at Saltash United (pic courtesy of www.pitchero.com/clubs/clevedontown)

Mum of Letchworth boy who fell in Stevenage lake praises heroes who rescued him

Natalie Burrows' son Jake fell into the Boating Lake at Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists