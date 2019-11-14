Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:37 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 14 November 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Luton Town Skips Ltd of 1 Archers Green, Tewin SG14 2NG is applying for a licence to use Vickers Grove Pit, Little Almshoe Road, Gosmore, Hitchin, SG4 7QU as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

You may also want to watch:

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Luton Town Skips Ltd of 1 Archers Green, Tewin SG14 2NG is applying for a licence to use Vickers Grove Pit, Little Almshoe Road, Gosmore, Hitchin, SG4 7QU as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Latest from the The Comet

Last chance to have say on plan to build 800 homes in Stevenage’s Forster Country

Objectors are concerned Green Belt land will be lost forever. Picture: Margaret Ashby

Hitchin fountain given new lease of life after renovation

The Sir Ian Dixon fountain officially re-opened last week. Picture: Hitchin BID

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice

Expect big fun at Gulliver’s Land

Gulliver's Land, Dinosaur and Farm Park - on the Jousting Castles ride.

Stevenage pupils create ‘extraordinary’ Remembrance display

Visitors have been going along to the Peartree Spring Primary School after school to look at the Remembrance display. Picture: Peartree Spring Primary School
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists