LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE
PUBLISHED: 00:00 12 October 2019
Archant
Notice is hereby given that HITCHIN MARKETS LTD has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the GRANT OF A PREMISES LICENCE under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of HITCHIN MARKET Biggin Lane, Hitchin, Herts SG4 9YH
This application is for a Premise Licence
Tue/Fri/Sat: 09.00 - 16.00
Sun: 10.00 - 14.00
Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing PO Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 5th Nov 2019
All relevant representations, including names and addresses will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000
