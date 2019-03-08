Advanced search

Hertfordshire County Council

PUBLISHED: 13:02 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:02 02 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Hertfordshire County Council

Proposal to change the age range of York Road Nursery School, Hitchin, from 3 to 5 years to 2 to 5 years, to enable the school to offer nursery places to 2-year-old children from 2 September 2019.

Notice is given in accordance with section 19(1) of the Education and Inspections Act 2006 that Hertfordshire County Council intends to make a prescribed alteration to York Road Nursery School, York Road, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG5 1XA, a community school. The proposals are planned to be implemented from 2 September 2019, subject to any agreed alterations.

Hertfordshire County Council proposes to change the age range of York Road Nursery School, York Road, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG5 1XA (“the Nursery”) by altering the lower age limit. This will change the age range from 3 to 5 years to 2 to 5 years, enabling the Nursery to start offering places to 2-year-old children from 2 September 2019. The proposed alteration will make provision for up to 12 part-time, 2-year-old children.

By altering the lower age limit of the Nursery, Hertfordshire County Council can ensure that 2-year-old children in the community, particularly the most vulnerable, are able to access the free place that they are entitled to.

Currently the Nursery has capacity for 96 children in the morning and 88 in the afternoon. It is proposed that this number will not change. The current number of children registered at the Nursery is 113 (School Census Spring 2019). The Nursery has sufficient and suitable space to accommodate 2-year-old children. Therefore no additional spaces or buildings are required to implement this proposal.

This Notice is an extract from the Complete Information. Copies of the Complete Information can be obtained from: Hertfordshire County Council, Children's Services, School Planning, Room 138, County Hall, Pegs Lane, Hertford, SG13 8DF, marked for the attention of York Road Nursery School, or via the Hertfordshire County Council website at: https://www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/yorkroadnurseryschool or email: education.planning@hertfordshire.gov.uk

Anyone can provide comments or objections but you need to ensure that they are received by Hertfordshire County Council by Thursday 23 May 2019 by sending them by post, marked for the attention of York Road Nursery School, to: Freepost RTHH-LXSL-BYYR, Hertfordshire County Council, Education Department, County Hall, Hertford, SG13 8DF, or by email to: education.planning@hertfordshire.gov.uk

Signed: Jenny Coles. Director of Children's Services

Publication date: 26 April 2019

