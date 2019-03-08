Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 25 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

Steve Ketteridge trading as H.B.C. Logistics Ltd of Unit 5, Aylesford Court, Works Road, Letchworth, Herts, SG6 1LP is applying for a licence to use Unit 5, Aylesford Court, Works Road, Letchworth, Herts, SG6 1LP as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

Steve Ketteridge trading as H.B.C. Logistics Ltd of Unit 5, Aylesford Court, Works Road, Letchworth, Herts, SG6 1LP is applying for a licence to use Unit 5, Aylesford Court, Works Road, Letchworth, Herts, SG6 1LP as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage man charged with GBH after two people hospitalised

Two men were hospitalised after the incident at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Archant

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stevenage deputy headteacher to retire after more than two decades

After 26 years at the Nobel School in Stevenage, Barry Burningham will leave once the summer term ends. Picture: Nobel School

Stevenage man arrested on suspicion of tax fraud after HM Revenue and Customs search

A Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of tax fraud. Picture: Pexels.

Have you seen this missing Letchworth man?

Concerns are growing for missing 24-year-old Patrick Walsh from Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Stevenage man charged with GBH after two people hospitalised

Two men were hospitalised after the incident at Stevenage Leisure Park. Picture: Archant

Letchworth Food & Drink Festival returns this weekend

Letchworth Food and Drink Festival

Latest from the The Comet

Arlesey man arrested in Uganda on suspicion of ‘intoxicating the public’

An Arlesey man has been arrested in Uganda. Picture: UoH

Hitchin fun day fundraiser in memory of Francesca Barrow

Francesca Barrow, who tragically lost her life in May 2017. Picture: Carmel Brown

Silverware taken during Letchworth burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a buglary in Station Road, Letchworth

Our MPs react to Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation

Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside at 10 Downing Street in London, where she announced she is standing down as Tory party leader. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Stevenage confirm Henry exit

Stevenage FC legend Ronnie Henry at the Bragbury End training ground after making his 500th appearance for the club against Swindon Town. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists