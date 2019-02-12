Advanced search

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:00 15 February 2019

Public Notices

Public Notices

JOHN NIXON LIMITED trading as NIXON HIRE of CITY WEST BUSINESS PARK, SCOTSWOOD ROAD NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE NE4 7DF is applying for a licence to use CROMPTON ROAD, STEVENAGE, SG1 2EE as an operating centre for 13 goods vehicles and 1 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notices
