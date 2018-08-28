GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices Archant

Richardson Haulage Ltd trading as Richardson Haulage Ltd, Unit 2, Clopton Park, Clopton, Woodbridge, IP13 6QT is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To add an operating centre to keep Three goods vehicles and 0 trailers at The Old Council Yard B, Hall Road, Debach, Woodbridge, Suffolk, IP13 6JW.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Hareh ills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.