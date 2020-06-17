Advanced search

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 12:29 06 June 2020

Notice is hereby given that Fussey & Baer Limited has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect Fussey & Baer Limited, 20 High Street, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG5 1AT This application is for a Premises licence Mon-Wed 08.30-23:00 Thu-Sat 08:30-00:00 Sun 09.30-23:00 Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than 17th June 2020.

LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts.gov.uk. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is 25,000.

