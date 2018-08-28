Advanced search

Notice is hereby given that Festival Republic Ltd has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Knebworth House, Knebworth, SG3 6PY.

PUBLISHED: 11:13 20 December 2018

A - Performance of a play - Thursday 19:00 -03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00.

B - Exhibition of films - Thursday 19:00 - 03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

C - Indoor sporting events - Thursday - 19:00 -03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

D - Boxing or wrestling entertainment - Thursday 19:00 - 03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

E - Provision of live music - Thursday 19:00 -03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

F - Playing of recorded music - Thursday 19:00 -03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

G - Performance of dance - Thursday 19:00 -03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00

H - anything of a similar description to that of E, F, G - Thursday 19:00 - 03:00, Fri - Sun - 12:00 - 03:00 - Provision of late night refreshment - Weds to Sun - 23:00 - 05:00

J - The supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises - Wednesday - 10:00 - 00:00, then continuously from Thurs 00:01 - Mon 04:00 with no sale of supply of alcohol from 04:00 - 10:00 daily.

The application is for no more than four (4) one day concerts and two (2) weekend festivals between May and September inclusive per calendar year. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 15/01/2019

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is 25,000

