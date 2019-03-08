Notice Application to Acquire the Freehold ELIZABETHAN COTTAGE, 66 TATLERS LANE, ASTON END, STEVENAGE, SG2 7HN

To the Freeholder or any persons knowing of the Freeholder or having any interest in the above Property: The leaseholder of Elizabethan Cottage, 66 Tatlers Lane, Aston End, Stevenage, SG2 7HN have made an application to the County Court pursuant to Section 27 of the Leasehold Reform Act 1967 to acquire the freehold of the said Property as the landlord of the Property is absent and/or unknown.

The Freeholder and/or any persons knowing the Freeholder or any persons having an interest in the said Property are invited to contact HRJ Foreman Laws, 25 Bancroft, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, SG5 1JW (Tel: 01462 428711; e-mail: civil@hrjformanlaws. co.uk) (solicitors for the Leaseholders) within 14 days of the date of this Notice.