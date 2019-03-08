Advanced search

STEVENAGE BOROUGH COUNCIL PUBLIC NOTICE -LICENSING APPLICATION LICENSING ACT 2003 Part 3, Section 17 (5)

PUBLISHED: 00:00 08 June 2019

An application has been made by Robert Ranson To the Licensing Authority for Stevenage for the grant of a Premises Licence for El Bar De Tapas, 5a Middle Row, Stevenage, Hertfordshire, SG1 3AN.

The application includes proposals as follows: -Opening Hours Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 00:00; Sale of alcohol by retail Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 00:00; Live Music Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 23:00; Recorded Music Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 00:00; Late Night Refreshment Monday - Sunday 09:00 - 00:00

The application can be viewed at the offices of the Licensing Authority at Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Herts, SG1 1 HN. Please call 01438 242242 to arrange an appointment Interested parties (e.g. people living in the vicinity) or Responsible Authorities (e.g. Police and Fire Brigade) can make representations at any time between 29th May 2019 and 26th June 2019. All representations must be made in writing [including e-mail: licensing@stevenage.gov.uk or fax: 01438 242142] It is an offence for anyone to recklessly or knowingly make a false statement in connection with a licensing application. The maximum fine on conviction is 25000

