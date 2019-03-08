Advanced search

North Hertfordshire District Council. LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

PUBLISHED: 11:45 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 12 September 2019

Notice is hereby given that DAVID LEWIS has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003.

This application is for the grant of a premises licence. For the sale of alcohol for consumption off the premises.

For the premises known as: THAI FOOD DIRECT. UNIT BA2, PIXMORE CENTRE, LETCHWORTH, SG19 1JG

Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW or by email to licensing@north-herts.gov.uk by no later than Thursday 3rd of October 2019

All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only or can be viewed on the Council public register available online at www.north-herts. gov.uk

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

