Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:53 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 16 October 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

DANIEL JUVET trading as ACS 2000 LIMITED of SHANGRI-LA FARM, Todds Green, Stevenage SG1 2JE is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Space 50, SHANGRI-LA FARM, Todds Green, Stevenage SG1 2JE

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
