Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 11:09 16 January 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Corin Field trading as CFS Scaffolding Ltd of Linden Villa, London Road, Stevenage, Herts SG1 1XW is applying for a licence to use Shangri-La Farm, Shangri Lane, todds Green, Stevenage SG1 2JE as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers.

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

Public Notice
