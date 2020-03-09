LICENSING ACT 2003 NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Notice is hereby given that Sarah Bethel has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for the variation of a premises license under the Licensing Act 2003 in respect of Chic Bar, 35 Churchgate, Hitchin SG5 1DN. This application is for extending the opening hours from 3am until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights. Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 9th March 2020.

The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only.

It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000