Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 00:00 18 May 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

BUNZL RETAIL & HEALTHCARE SUPPLIES LTD of York House, 45 Seymour Street, London W1H 7JT is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at the operating centre at Aztek Logistics Ltd, Works Road, Letchworth, Hertfordshire SG6 1JZ

Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

You may also want to watch:

BUNZL RETAIL & HEALTHCARE SUPPLIES LTD of York House, 45 Seymour Street, London W1H 7JT is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 0 goods vehicles and 4 trailers at the operating centre at Aztek Logistics Ltd, Works Road, Letchworth, Hertfordshire SG6 1JZ

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

Body found in St Ippolyts pond

The body of a man was found in the pond in Ashbrook Lane this morning. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Police helicopter called to reports of teenagers with machete in Stevenage

A police helicopter searched for three teenage boys believed to have a machete in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police.

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Parents warned of measles outbreak in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire

There has been an outbreak of measles in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire. Picture: Pexels.

Body found in St Ippolyts pond

The body of a man was found in the pond in Ashbrook Lane this morning. Picture: Archant

CCTV appeal after alleged fight in Stevenage

Police believe these two people could have information which could help the investigation into an alleged fight in Stevenage High Street on Sunday. Pictures: Herts police

Police helicopter called to reports of teenagers with machete in Stevenage

A police helicopter searched for three teenage boys believed to have a machete in Stevenage. Picture: Herts Police.

Police search for man carrying knife in Letchworth

Police searched Southfields and the surrounding area for a man who was reported to have a knife, Picture: Carly Bedwell

Latest from the The Comet

Times and weights ahead of Billy Joe Saunders’ big Stevenage date

Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi face off at Hitchin Town Hall ahead of their WBO World Title fight. Picture: DANNY LOO

Kimpton animal rehoming centre hosting open day to raise money for rebuild

Staff and volunteers at Hertfordshire Blue Cross in Kimpton. Picture: Blue Cross

Stevenage mental health teams rated outstanding

Staff celebrating at Saffron Ground, Stevenage. Picture: NHS

Body found in St Ippolyts pond

The body of a man was found in the pond in Ashbrook Lane this morning. Picture: Archant

North Herts cleans up at toilet awards

Vaughan Watson, Ndud umeh and Jeanette Lowden outside Howard Park Gardens toilets in Letchworth. Picture: NHDC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists