Advanced search

Enjoy Gardenning More

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:00 20 March 2020

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

BIG G LOGISTICS LTD of 15 Basils Road, Stevenage SG1 3PY is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 7 vehicle and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 15a Shangri-la Farm Business Park, Off Stevenage Road, Stevenage SG1 2JE

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence

You may also want to watch:

BIG G LOGISTICS LTD of 15 Basils Road, Stevenage SG1 3PY is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 7 vehicle and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 15a Shangri-la Farm Business Park, Off Stevenage Road, Stevenage SG1 2JE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

‘Talk of tearing it down worries me greatly’ – Hitchin family–run retailer on Churchgate future

Etcetera Home Fashion has been a part of Hitchin's Churchgate Centre since 1982. Picture: Katrina Raill

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Stevenage primary school confirms pupil tests positive for coronavirus

Camps Hill Primary School has confirmed a pupil has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by a train

A man in his 30s has died on the Govia-operated Great Northern line. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.

Letchworth fly–tipper prosecuted after waste dumped in Ashwell

Fly-tipped waste from the Stuart Pearson prosecution. Picture: NHDC

‘Talk of tearing it down worries me greatly’ – Hitchin family–run retailer on Churchgate future

Etcetera Home Fashion has been a part of Hitchin's Churchgate Centre since 1982. Picture: Katrina Raill

Latest from the The Comet

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Coronavirus fundraising appeal launched to aid Hertfordshire charities

Hertfordshire Community Foundation has launched a new relief fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: HCF

Rugby season officially over as RFU consider implications of that decision plus coronavirus

The RFU have said the 2019-2020 rugby union season is now officially over in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Stevenage Helps appeal launches to help people and groups through coronavirus outbreak

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor and Robert Stewart from Stevenage Community Trust. Picture; Stevenage Borough Council

Coronavirus updates: Great Northern and Thameslink ramp up service reduction

This will affect Great Northern and Thameslink trains from Monday. Picture: Casey Gutteridge.
Drive 24