Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

PUBLISHED: 15:30 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:30 28 August 2019

BIG G LOGISTICS LTD of 15 Basils Road, Stevenage SG1 3PY is applying to change an existing licence as follows To keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 15a Shangri-la Farm Business Park, Off Stevenage Road, Stevenage SG1 2JE

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.

