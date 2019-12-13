Goods Vehicle Operator's Licence

B.B. Transport Ltd trading as Beattie Brothers Transport of Unit 6 Wedgewood Way, Stevenage, Herts SG1 4QB is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 28 goods vehicles and 10 trailers at Rush Green Motors, Langley, Hitchin, Herts SG4 7PQ as an operating centre for 28 goods vehicles and 10 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.