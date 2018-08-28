Advanced search

Notice is hereby given that Jignesh Patel has applied to North Hertfordshire District Council for a grant of a premises licence under the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 09 February 2019

in respect Willian Post Office, Willian, Letchworth Garden City North Hertfordshire S G6 2AE. This application is for a grant of a premises licence to permit the sale of alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 08:00 to 23:00

in respect Willian Post Office, Willian, Letchworth Garden City North Hertfordshire S G6 2AE. This application is for a grant of a premises licence to permit the sale of alcohol from Monday to Sunday from 08:00 to 23:00 Representations relating to this application must be made in writing to North Hertfordshire District Council, Licensing and Enforcement, P 0 Box 10613, Nottingham, NG6 6DW by no later than 13th March 2019. All relevant representations, including names and addresses, will be supplied to the applicant and included in a public report. The full application can be inspected at the Council Offices during normal working hours by prior appointment only. It is an offence on summary conviction to knowingly or recklessly make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine for which is £5,000

