Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Extreme Scaffolding Services Ltd of Green Lane, 3 Industrial Estate, Letchworth, Hertfordshire SG6 1HP

Public Notice

is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 12 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at 1 Knowl Piece, Hitchin, Hertfordshire SG4 OTY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, L59 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.