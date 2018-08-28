Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Hugh Neave of Rush Green Farm, London Road, Langley, Hitchin, Herts, SG4 7PQ

PUBLISHED: 00:00 19 January 2019

Public Notice

Public Notice

Archant

is applying for a licnece to use Rush Green Farm, London Road, Langley, Hitchin, Herts, SG4 7PQ as an operating centre for 3 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Most Read

Letchworth youth group leader jailed for sexual exploitation of teen

Michael Elias was sentenced to three years in prison at St Albans Crown Court last week for a series of charges including sexual exploitation of children and making and possessing indecent images of children. Picture: Herts police

‘Mad Max’ Stevenage headteacher spared jail over 21,000 indecent images of children

Former Stevenage head Miraz Triggs has avoided jail after looking at thousands of indecent images of children.

Man, 20, jailed after stabbing Stevenage taxi driver

Dobgima Gwangwaa has been sentenced to seven years in prison for stabbing a taxi driver in Stevenage. Picture: British Transport Police & James Creighton

Rail delays after person hit by train between Welywn Garden City and Finsbury Park

There are delays of up to an hour after person hit by train. Picture: Nick Gill

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Latest from the The Comet

Crash on busy Stevenage road

Police are on the scene of an accident in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.

Stevenage schools unveil anti-knife crime films at red carpet screening

Winners of the Stevenage Operation Edge, Marriotts School with Stevenage neighbourhood inspector Simon Tabert (left), mayor of Stevenage councillor Margaret Notley and mayoress councillor Laurie Chester. Picture: DANNY LOO

Firefighters called to vehicle blaze on Stevenage outskirts

Crews are at the scene of a vehicle fire in Dyes Lane. Picture: Twitter @K1lmo

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Extreme Scaffolding Services Ltd of Green Lane, 3 Industrial Estate, Letchworth, Hertfordshire SG6 1HP

Public Notice

Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence Hugh Neave of Rush Green Farm, London Road, Langley, Hitchin, Herts, SG4 7PQ

Public Notice
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists