Notice of application for the variation of a premises licence under section 34 of the Licensing Act 2003

PUBLISHED: 00:00 05 January 2019

Take notice that Belvue Business Hub Limited has applied for a variation of a premises licence at 56-58 High Street, Stevenage SG1 3EF

The application is: 1) to change the name of the premises; 2) to extend the licensing hours to 02:00 on Sunday to Wednesday and 03:30 on Thursday to Saturday; 3) to remove references to a hotel; 4) to amend the licence conditions. Different hours are sought on some public holidays. The application can be inspected at Stevenage Borough Council, Daneshill House, Danestrete, Stevenage, Hertfordshire SG1 1 HN and on the licensing register at http://www.stevenage.gov. uk/licensing/34069/ Representations can be made between 20th December 2018 and 16th January 2019 in writing to Licensing at Stevenage Borough Council at the above address or to licensing@stevenage.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is not exceeding £5,000.

