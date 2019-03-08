Expanding law firm opens new branch in Hitchin

Pellys Solicitors and Law Brand joined forces earlier this year to provide an all-embracing legal service based in Hitchin.

Heritage, experience and a modern, pro-active approach all come together to enable Pellys new branch to provide a greatly increased range of services for residents of Hitchin and surrounding areas.

From its humble beginnings in Bishop Stortford in the 1970s, Pellys has grown to become a multidiscipline law firm that now practices from offices located in Essex, Hertfordshire and London.The legal team is renowned for its customer focus and approachability and offers a comprehensive legal service encompassing everything from residential conveying and matrimonial services to wills, probate and estate planning.

"We understand that legal matters can be daunting for the general public," explains Pellys' managing director Andrew Arnold, "so our priority is to see your legal journey through to conclusion in the least stressful way possible for you.

"Our supportive team offers a straight-talking, jargon-free approach to give you a clear understanding of your legal situation and the steps we are taking on your behalf. We treat each client as an individual and strive for a positive solution that best suits your specific needs."

Engaging with the community

Aside from personal legal advice, the new office is particularly well placed to support local businesses. Specialist company and commercial solicitor Richard Murrall will be permanently based in the town and is very excited about the opportunities the new Hitchin location will provide."I live locally and intend to immerse myself in the Hitchin business community and get involved with the town as much as possible" he explains.

"The Pellys team thoroughly enjoyed meeting local people at our launch event (held at The Hermitage on February 28), where staff were able to meet local residents. Community is at the heart of Pellys' ethos and we are here to offer a plain-talking service to find the right legal solution for both business and personal clients, whatever their situation - that service always starts with a human relationship."

Richard's areas of expertise extend to mergers and acquisitions, business sales, management buy outs, shareholder agreements and shareholder disputes, re-organisations, joint ventures, share option and employee incentive schemes, bank finance, partnership agreements and a wide range of business-to-business agreements across a variety of sectors.

The advice available will be of particular benefit to the small- to medium-sized businesses that are the mainstay of market towns like Hitchin. "We specialise in advising on the 'building blocks' of modern business - the day-to-day things that are essential to get right," says Richard. "Examples include contracts of employment, supply agreements, terms and conditions of business and computer and IT contracts."

New specialisms

Expansion over recent years has allowed Pellys to incorporate new specialisms and the firm's experienced legal team can advise on any matter of personal and business law.

Personal legal services:

n Dispute resolution/litigation

n Families and relationships

n Residential property

n Wills and probate

n Notary public

n Employment law

Business legal services:

n Dispute resolution/litigation

n Company and commercial

n Commercial property

n Employment and HR

n Media and entertainment

Despite Pellys' growth, the firm remains small enough to properly look after its customers. The team is proud of its community ethos and is very much looking forward to forging new relationships with the people of Hitchin from their new office on Tilehouse Street.

Pellys Solicitors Limited is authorised and regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Visit pellys.co.uk to find out more about their range of legal services. Alternatively, call 01279 758 080 or email info@pellys.co.uk.