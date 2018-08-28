Looking to boost your career prospects? Why e-learning could be the solution

With the chance to gain valuable qualifications from the comfort of your own home, it’s easy to understand why online learning is becoming increasingly popular. Client partner Phil Lambton from vision2learn, an online platform offering nationally accredited courses, shares some key information about e-learning.

What are the benefits of online learning?

One of the main advantages is that it’s convenient and can be fitted around other commitments such as jobs and family responsibilities. It can be done at a time and place that suits you, whether that’s at home after the kids have gone to bed or on your smartphone on the way to work. This level of flexibility isn’t available with classroom-based learning, and you don’t have to commit to going to college every week.

Most importantly, online learning can be a great CV builder and it can help you to progress into a new career or within your existing one. It shows employers that you are committed to improving your knowledge and learning new skills.

How does it work?

At vision2learn, our free online courses for adults are completed 100 per cent online. Once you’ve enrolled, you’ll begin your learner journey by working through a series of online units and assessments. Each course is split into easy-to-use modules with guidelines for when work should be submitted.

You’ll be assigned your own professional tutor who will review your submitted work and provide feedback. When you feel ready, you’ll complete an assessment at the end of each unit and submit it through an online portal. It will then be marked by your tutor and you’ll either progress onto the next stage or be asked to resubmit it.

We also have a UK-based support team who can offer assistance over the phone.

When the course has been completed, a certificate will be sent to your home address.

What courses are available?

Online learning offers a range of work-related vocational qualifications with transferable skills to make your CV more attractive to potential employers. For example, we offer Level 2 qualifications in everything from business and administration and essential IT skills to end of life and dementia care. Most courses don’t have entry level requirements either, so you’re free to choose whichever one you want.

Whether you’re looking to refine your skills or move in a new career direction, our qualifications have been chosen because they are deemed to be highly valued by UK employers.

They are also accredited by national awarding bodies, including NCFE and Innovate Awarding, and are delivered by a training partner or further education college.

How long does it take to complete the course?

All online courses vary in length and study time, and you can work at a pace that suits you. Most take around 12 to 16 weeks to complete and we offer guidelines for how long each unit should take. As a general rule, we suggest that one unit of work should be completed every three weeks, but some students may wish to take longer.

We also make sure that tutors respond promptly to submitted work to keep everything moving.

How much does it cost?

Online learning offers a cost-effective alternative to classroom-based courses. In fact, many online qualifications don’t have any fees at all. At vision2learn, all courses are funded by the government’s Skills Funding Agency (SFA).

To be eligible for our free online courses, you need to be aged 19 or over, a resident of England and lived in the EU for three years or longer.

Why choose vision2learn?

Vision2learn has a trusted reputation as an online e-learning programme with pass rates of up to 98 per cent and customer satisfaction rates of 99 per cent. Each year, thousands of students successfully gain free qualifications to help them get a new job or progress in their current one.

