Love Letchworth: 20 local businesses to help you get through lockdown

Stay at home and survive the coronavirus lockdown with these handy services – from food essentials and tasty take-aways, to beer, home office supplies, a virtual art gallery and online yoga classes.

Christopher Wilson of Love Letchworth says: “There has never been a more important time to support our local shops and businesses. Many of them have had to adapt quickly to our ‘new normal’ and they’ve risen to the challenge to help you get through whatever the next few weeks or months brings. Show them a bit of love now – and after this is all over.”

R&E Butchers

Family butchers offering collection or next day delivery.

Call 01462 681221 and leave a message or contact them via Facebook www.facebook.com/randefamilybutcher/

Fruit and Veg Hut

Quality fresh fruit and vegetables, free range eggs, sauces and pickles, mostly sourced from local farmers, picked and delivered straight to your door in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock.

Large fruit and veg boxes from £15, free-range eggs from £1.50 for 6.

Check website for latest delivery information and to order: www.thefruitandveghut.com/

Rock’s Fryer Fish and Chips

Rock’s Fryer will be frying Monday to Saturday, 12 to 9pm and 12 to 8pm Sundays.

Delivery available with Just Eat.

www.facebook.com/Rocksfryerletchworth/ or call 01462 682050.

Alloro Italian Restaurant

Dine at home in style with evening food deliveries of your favourite Italian dishes.

Order online via the website, delivery from Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

www.alloro.co.uk

Crafty’s Beer Shop

Crafty’s Beer Shop won’t leave you home and dry.

Offering beer, wine, spirits and snacks to click and collect, order over £10 by 4pm for free same day delivery.

craftys.mybigcommerce.com

WEDOYOGA

WEDOYOGA is committed to bringing you a variety of yoga and pilates classes, available online as well as delivering activewear, healthy snacks and drinks in the area.

Find out more at www.wedoyoga.co.uk.

Or call 07583 558872.

Arena Stationers

Delivery available on Friday for orders placed before 5:30 on Wednesday.

Browse online for everything from printer cartridges to pens, paper supplies and anything you’ll need working from home.

Visit www.arenastationers.com

Fabio’s Gelato

Quality handmade gelato, cakes, pick and mix, soft drinks, beers and wines.

Available to order online from the Hitchin store.

www.facebook.com/fabgelato www.fabgelato.com/shop

The Cakey Lady HQ

Freshly baked goodies delivered to your door.

Several deliveries a week, in and around Letchworth.

www.cakeylady.com/

Professonal Dry Cleaners

A new pick-up and delivery service is available in Letchworth, Hitchin, Stevenage and surrounding villages.

Call 07728 263551 for more information on drop-off days and times available for each shop.

Facebook www.facebook.com/profdrycleaners

Garden City Brewery

Open for takeaways of real ale, cider and keg beers.

Deliveries to SG6 homes Thursday -Saturday from 5.30pm. Order by 12noon for same-day delivery.

gardencitybrewery.co.uk or Facebook www.facebook.com/GardenCityBrewery/

Menu changes every week.

Vutie Beets

Online grocery delivery service offering fresh fruit, vegetables, freshly baked bread, a selection of dried and tinned goods, and toilet rolls. Orders placed before 7pm will be delivered the next day Monday - Saturday. Minimum order £20.

Delivery available to Letchworth, Hitchin, Baldock, Stotfold, Stevenage, Biggleswade and surrounding areas.

vutiebeets.selz.com or www.vutiebeets.co.uk/

Khoi Khoi

Khoi Khoi is bringing its take-away menu fresh from their charcoal oven to your door. Open Wednesday – Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 12-9:30pm, Sunday, 12-6pm.

www.khoikhoi.co.uk/ or call 01462 337813.

La Concha

Enjoy a tasty selection of fresh classic La Concha dishes with their Quarantine Meal Deal.

Order via @justeatuk or call 01462 673804.

Miss Green Fingers

Looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle? Try delicious homemade salads, pastries and quiches as well as vegan goodies galore.

Shop open 7am-3pm Monday - Saturday and 10am- 2pm on Sunday.

www.missgreenfingers.com or call 01462 337 970.

Norton Way Gallery

Enjoy a ‘virtual’ trip to an art gallery with Norton Way Gallery – its summer show will be online from May 16.

www.nortonwaygallery.com or call 01462 685139 / 07942 893457.

Walkwel Clinic

For foot related emergencies, or if you’re a Healthcare or Covid-19 Key Worker in need of treatment, call us on 07971 516821.

Foot care products; footwear; hosiery; and mobility items also available online www.walkwel.co.uk or call 07796 997362.

Boots Opticians

For eye emergencies you can call 0345 125 3768, or Letchworth on 01462 681805 or Stevenage on 01438 312263.

The Little Lock Shop

If you’ve ended up in a lockout rather than a lockdown, don’t worry. For emergency lockouts, broken locks and other security issues call 01462 506087 or 07769 312235.

www.the-little-lockshop.com

Elite Vape and Botanicals

Delivery service available, call 01462 485008, Monday - Friday 10am - 1pm.

www.elitevapeandbotanicals.co.uk/

