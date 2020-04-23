Advanced search

Love Letchworth: 20 local businesses to help you get through lockdown

PUBLISHED: 18:03 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:24 23 April 2020

Survive the lockdown with delivery services from your favourite local providers. Image: Getty Images

Archant

Stay at home and survive the coronavirus lockdown with these handy services – from food essentials and tasty take-aways, to beer, home office supplies, a virtual art gallery and online yoga classes.

Letchworth Garden City BID is promoting the importance of supporting your local businesses at this time. Image: Love LetchworthLetchworth Garden City BID is promoting the importance of supporting your local businesses at this time. Image: Love Letchworth

Christopher Wilson of Love Letchworth says: “There has never been a more important time to support our local shops and businesses. Many of them have had to adapt quickly to our ‘new normal’ and they’ve risen to the challenge to help you get through whatever the next few weeks or months brings. Show them a bit of love now – and after this is all over.”

R&E Butchers

Family butchers offering collection or next day delivery.

Call 01462 681221 and leave a message or contact them via Facebook www.facebook.com/randefamilybutcher/

If you are struggling to get out and do your essential food shop, a fruit and veg box could do the trick. Image: Getty ImagesIf you are struggling to get out and do your essential food shop, a fruit and veg box could do the trick. Image: Getty Images

Fruit and Veg Hut

Quality fresh fruit and vegetables, free range eggs, sauces and pickles, mostly sourced from local farmers, picked and delivered straight to your door in Letchworth, Hitchin and Baldock.

Large fruit and veg boxes from £15, free-range eggs from £1.50 for 6.

Check website for latest delivery information and to order: www.thefruitandveghut.com/

You can still have your Friday night Fish and Chips from your local fryer. Image: Getty ImagesYou can still have your Friday night Fish and Chips from your local fryer. Image: Getty Images

Rock’s Fryer Fish and Chips

Rock’s Fryer will be frying Monday to Saturday, 12 to 9pm and 12 to 8pm Sundays.

Delivery available with Just Eat.

www.facebook.com/Rocksfryerletchworth/ or call 01462 682050.

Make dining in the new eating out with a fancy Italian dish delivered straight to your door. Image: Getty ImagesMake dining in the new eating out with a fancy Italian dish delivered straight to your door. Image: Getty Images

Alloro Italian Restaurant

Dine at home in style with evening food deliveries of your favourite Italian dishes.

Order online via the website, delivery from Wednesday to Sunday from 5:30 pm to 9:30 pm. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

www.alloro.co.uk

Spend isolation getting to know your beers, wine and spirits. Image: Crafty's Beer ShopSpend isolation getting to know your beers, wine and spirits. Image: Crafty's Beer Shop

Crafty’s Beer Shop

Crafty’s Beer Shop won’t leave you home and dry.

Offering beer, wine, spirits and snacks to click and collect, order over £10 by 4pm for free same day delivery.

craftys.mybigcommerce.com

Keep up your fitness and maintain your mental wellbeing at home with yoga. Image: Getty ImagesKeep up your fitness and maintain your mental wellbeing at home with yoga. Image: Getty Images

WEDOYOGA

WEDOYOGA is committed to bringing you a variety of yoga and pilates classes, available online as well as delivering activewear, healthy snacks and drinks in the area.

Find out more at www.wedoyoga.co.uk.

Or call 07583 558872.

Make working from home easy and get your stationary supplies delivered to your home at this time. Image: Getty ImagesMake working from home easy and get your stationary supplies delivered to your home at this time. Image: Getty Images

Arena Stationers

Delivery available on Friday for orders placed before 5:30 on Wednesday.

Browse online for everything from printer cartridges to pens, paper supplies and anything you’ll need working from home.

Visit www.arenastationers.com

This sunny weather calls for refreshing beer, a BBQ and a scoop of scrummy handmade gelato. Image: Fabio's GelatoThis sunny weather calls for refreshing beer, a BBQ and a scoop of scrummy handmade gelato. Image: Fabio's Gelato

Fabio’s Gelato

Quality handmade gelato, cakes, pick and mix, soft drinks, beers and wines.

Available to order online from the Hitchin store.

www.facebook.com/fabgelato www.fabgelato.com/shop

Reward yourself for all those live fitness classes you have been taking part in with homemade goodies delivered to your door. Image: The Cakey Lady HQReward yourself for all those live fitness classes you have been taking part in with homemade goodies delivered to your door. Image: The Cakey Lady HQ

The Cakey Lady HQ

Freshly baked goodies delivered to your door.

Several deliveries a week, in and around Letchworth.

www.cakeylady.com/

Need something dry cleaned during the pandemic? No problem. Image: Getty ImagesNeed something dry cleaned during the pandemic? No problem. Image: Getty Images

Professonal Dry Cleaners

A new pick-up and delivery service is available in Letchworth, Hitchin, Stevenage and surrounding villages.

Call 07728 263551 for more information on drop-off days and times available for each shop.

Facebook www.facebook.com/profdrycleaners

Garden City Brewery

Open for takeaways of real ale, cider and keg beers.

Deliveries to SG6 homes Thursday -Saturday from 5.30pm. Order by 12noon for same-day delivery.

gardencitybrewery.co.uk or Facebook www.facebook.com/GardenCityBrewery/

Menu changes every week.

Vutie Beets

Online grocery delivery service offering fresh fruit, vegetables, freshly baked bread, a selection of dried and tinned goods, and toilet rolls. Orders placed before 7pm will be delivered the next day Monday - Saturday. Minimum order £20.

Delivery available to Letchworth, Hitchin, Baldock, Stotfold, Stevenage, Biggleswade and surrounding areas.

vutiebeets.selz.com or www.vutiebeets.co.uk/

Khoi Khoi

Khoi Khoi is bringing its take-away menu fresh from their charcoal oven to your door. Open Wednesday – Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 12-9:30pm, Sunday, 12-6pm.

www.khoikhoi.co.uk/ or call 01462 337813.

La Concha

Enjoy a tasty selection of fresh classic La Concha dishes with their Quarantine Meal Deal.

Order via @justeatuk or call 01462 673804.

Miss Green Fingers

Looking to embrace a healthier lifestyle? Try delicious homemade salads, pastries and quiches as well as vegan goodies galore.

Shop open 7am-3pm Monday - Saturday and 10am- 2pm on Sunday.

www.missgreenfingers.com or call 01462 337 970.

Norton Way Gallery

Enjoy a ‘virtual’ trip to an art gallery with Norton Way Gallery – its summer show will be online from May 16.

www.nortonwaygallery.com or call 01462 685139 / 07942 893457.

Walkwel Clinic

For foot related emergencies, or if you’re a Healthcare or Covid-19 Key Worker in need of treatment, call us on 07971 516821.

Foot care products; footwear; hosiery; and mobility items also available online www.walkwel.co.uk or call 07796 997362.

Boots Opticians

For eye emergencies you can call 0345 125 3768, or Letchworth on 01462 681805 or Stevenage on 01438 312263.

The Little Lock Shop

If you’ve ended up in a lockout rather than a lockdown, don’t worry. For emergency lockouts, broken locks and other security issues call 01462 506087 or 07769 312235.

www.the-little-lockshop.com

Elite Vape and Botanicals

Delivery service available, call 01462 485008, Monday - Friday 10am - 1pm.

www.elitevapeandbotanicals.co.uk/

Love Letchworth is an initiative from Letchworth Garden City BID (business improvement district). It represents businesses in Letchworth Garden City town centre and aims to support the trading environment of the world’s first Garden City and attract new customers and investment.

Find out more at www.loveletchworth.com.

Homeless community removed from Stevenage hotel due to ‘serious abuse of staff’

The individuals were housed in the hotel by East Herts District Council at the end of March. Picture: Google

‘Very worrying’ – Data reveals more than half of Hertfordshire’s COVID–19 deaths are care home residents

More than half of the county's recorded COVID-19 deaths have been care home residents. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

East of England ambulance worker dies after positive COVID-19 test

Barry England, who worked for the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has sadly died. Picture: Archant

Private Hitchin hospital teams up with NHS during COVID–19 crisis

Pinehill Hospital in Hitchin: Picture: Ramsay Health Care

Changes to funeral services and cemeteries in Stevenage due to coronavirus

There are new rules for funerals and cemetary visiting in Stevenage during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Comments have been disabled on this article.

