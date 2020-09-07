How to level up and turn a hobby into a career in the video gaming and esports industry

The gaming industry is booming and there's nothing stopping your child advancing their skills and thriving. Image: Getty Images Archant

If you’re a parent of a young gamer, you may be worrying about your child’s education and future work prospects. Perhaps you’re concerned that they could be wasting their lives on computer games.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students are given the choice to take part in esports events and masterclasses. Image: Getty Images Students are given the choice to take part in esports events and masterclasses. Image: Getty Images

Although it may seem like this, the video gaming and esports industry is booming and there’s nothing stopping your child advancing their skills and thriving.

Steven Godwin, Director of Operations at EOB (Enemy of Boredom) Academy, shares his expertise on the video gaming and esports industry and how to get into it.

Why work in the video gaming or esports industry?

For all you sceptical parents, seeking a job as a pro-gamer or anything else in the video game industry is not to be deemed a ‘cop-out’. Game development, designing, testing and the like is serious business and believe it or not, these kinds of jobs are within reach for your children.

A job in the video game industry for a passionate gamer is fun and enjoyable, but also prosperous. The industry is climbing in leaps and bounds, so there’s potential for big pay checks and illustrious careers.

Job roles in the UK video gaming and esports industry

The different career paths in the video games and esports industry are seemingly endless – it’s not just the professional video gamers that can succeed.

There are jobs for anyone from video game animators to marketing executives, and coaches to coders.

“Young people can learn all the skills they need to get into the video games and esports industry at EOB Academy,” says Steven.

EOB Academy offers a safe, creative space for budding gamers to develop their skills and build their confidence. Image: Getty Images EOB Academy offers a safe, creative space for budding gamers to develop their skills and build their confidence. Image: Getty Images

“As a college dedicated to video gaming with small class sizes, we are the perfect place for budding video gaming experts wanting to build their confidence and excel in the industry.”

How to pursue a video gaming career

EOB Academy is a specialist video gaming school, providing a safe, creative space for all young people to develop their skills and increase their potential within the realm of video game design and esports.

“Every learner is different, and we understand and address this at EOB Academy,” says Steven.

“We’ve created a space where everyone is free to learn as they feel most comfortable – we know that your average school environment and learning techniques are not suited to some students.”

EOB Academy offers two courses: Level 1 & 2 Creative Media and Game Design with an Esports Enrichment programme and Game Design and Esports for SEN Students. They have adapted their course for young people with learning barriers such as Autism to give everyone the same opportunities to succeed.

“An average day in the life of one of our students would involve activities like storyboarding - where students visually design their games and the characters in them – 3D modelling of their video games, building the functionality of their game designs, and much more. We also hold classes based on understanding the industry itself.”

Students are also given the chance to take part in esports events and masterclasses from pro-gamers. Young people are guided to create video gaming teams with other students, giving them the option to travel and take part in competitions, develop their own video gaming brand and meet professional gamers. Students can also plan their own esports event, getting them acquainted with another side of the games industry.

How can I get on these courses?

The courses available at EOB Academy are open to 16-18-year-olds (or up to 24 with an EHCP, or Education, Health and Care Plan) with a passion for video gaming.

“We don’t judge any potential students based on their previous grades – if you love games, you’re welcome,” Steven explains.

“We offer English and Maths tuition as part of the course if needed and have many ‘Life Skills and Enrichment’ classes to help build confidence.”

The new video games design and esports course starts in Letchworth and Carshalton on 7 September 2020.

Due to coronavirus, EOB Academy is holding interviews via video chat and have ensured the course can start as it should in September should students need to work remotely.

For more information visit www.eobacademy.com. To express your interest in the course contact the team on 07961994000 or email info@eobacademy.com.