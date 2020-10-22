Old Town restaurant bounces back from Covid challenges with new menu

Angelique specialises in steaks and European cuisine. Photo: Angelique Archant

We spoke to steakhouse and European kitchen Angelique in Stevenage about how they’ve adapted the business during the pandemic

The bar at Angelique serves a wide range of spirits, wines and beers. Photo: Angelique The bar at Angelique serves a wide range of spirits, wines and beers. Photo: Angelique

Like most businesses in the food and drink industry, Angelique has faced significant challenges over the last few months. However, after officially opening in July the new restaurant and bar has proved a hit with locals thanks to their perfectly grilled steaks, varied menu and friendly service.

We talk to business manager Nathan Clark about how the restaurant is keeping customers safe and what we can expect from their new menu.

Tell us about your experience over the last few months?

After renovating the entire building and getting ready to open at the beginning of the year, the pandemic hit and we had to remain shut. There was nothing we could do about it, which was incredibly frustrating. Luckily, when we were able to open in the summer, we had a few really successful months. The government’s ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ scheme helped us a lot, and we decided to extend the offer into September. It was reassuring to see that people still want to come out and enjoy a relaxing meal and drink.

What safety measures have you got in place?

We’re continuing to do everything we can to make sure our customers feel safe and comfortable. Like most restaurants, we had to entirely redesign our floor plan to allow for social distancing – where we could happily sit 250 people before, we’re now down to about half of that. We’re planning to turn upstairs into a dining area to sit more people comfortably.

It’s table service only for all food and drink and we’ve put plastic walls in between tables. All of our staff wear masks and customers are required to wear masks unless seated at the table. There’s antibacterial hand gel at the entrance and outside bathrooms. All tables and chairs are deep cleaned with new menus and disposable condiments provided.

We’re also using the NHS track and trace app, so we’ve left no stone unturned.

What’s on your new evening menu?

We specialise in top quality steaks cooked to the customer’s preferences, including our signature bavette iron steak prepared daily by our in-house butcher. Our meat chefs use a state-of-the-art synergy grill which is designed specifically to make juicy steaks packed with flavour.

We also offer a wide range of European cuisine using fresh, locally sourced ingredients. There’s everything from Italian risottos and rigatoni to Spanish Paella. We also do some lovely fish dishes including pan fried sea bass and Scottish salmon, and just to confuse people we also do American classics such as burgers and BBQ pork ribs. For something a bit lighter, starters and nibbles include prawn and chorizo skewers, homemade bread boards and carpaccio.

Dessert options include homemade sticky toffee pudding, New York-style cheesecake and chocolate fudge brownie.

Do you offer vegetarian and vegan options?

Yes of course – we cater for all dietary requirements. We have some beautiful vegetarian dishes including smoked artichoke, fried porcini mushrooms in garlic and cream and a portobello mushroom burger. We also do a delicious vegan chocolate and coconut tart for dessert. I’m very much a carnivore, but these dishes are absolutely amazing!

What about drinks?

Our drink menu has a huge range of spirits, wines, champagnes and around 50 different cocktails, many of which are exclusive to Angelique. Our talented bar manager can essentially make any cocktail you want, even if it’s not on the menu. We’ve also got a great selection of world beers, including non-alcoholic beer.

What’s on your breakfast/lunch menu?

Our breakfast menu is as varied as our evening one. We do everything from a full cooked breakfast (including vegan and veggie versions) as well as eggs every way, French toast, granola, porridge and omelettes. For those with a sweet tooth there’s American style pancakes and waffles with fresh berries or Nutella.

Brunch and lunch are served from 12pm-4pm with sandwiches, paninis, bagels and salads available.

Our Sunday roasts are very popular, and you can choose from either roast sirloin beef or chicken breast with all the trimmings for just £14.50.

Do you have any offers at the moment?

We’ve got a couples offer where you can dine on two 10oz steaks with a bottle of house wine for £35. Keep an eye on our website and social media for regular deals.

Angelique is open from 7.30am to 10pm. To find out more visit angeliquerestaurant.co.uk or facebook.com/Angeliquerestaurant or call 01438356999.

