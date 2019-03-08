6 Top tips for shopping for quality kids' clothes

My Little Things Stocks clothing by Dadati, such as this summer dress Archant

Owner of My Little Things in Knebworth, Daisy Sinfield, gives tips on buying kid’s clothes

Find this dress by Dadati at My Little Things in Knebworth Find this dress by Dadati at My Little Things in Knebworth

If you are looking for quality kids', toddler and baby clothes, either for your own child or as a gift, there are certain tricks to make your search easier. From the mini size ranges to judging quality, you will have to consider a variety of elements that work differently to adults' clothing.

Owner of Miss Boutique in Knebworth, Daisy Sinfield has opened a store nextdoor for children, My Little Things. It sells cute, unique and stylish girls' and boys' clothes, from newborn, up to 12 years old. She offers her advice for how to navigate the rails of clothing for little ones.

How do children's clothing sizes work?

These classic summer children's clothes by Dadati are sold at My Littlet Things These classic summer children's clothes by Dadati are sold at My Littlet Things

Those who don't have children of their own might falter when it comes to choosing kids' clothes sizes. If you're buying clothes as a gift for a friend or relative, just knowing the child's age is often sufficient to determine their size. “The sizes range from newborn up to 10-12 years of age,” explains Daisy. “So sizes start at newborn-3 months, and increase to 3-6 months, 6-9 months, 9-12 months, 1-2 years, 2-3 years and so on. Therefore you will always be able to find the sizing to suit your child's needs.”

If in doubt, pick something one size bigger. Some children grow quicker than others and if the clothing is too big at least they can wear it later when they grow.

How to spot quality clothing?

This two-piece set by Newness is available at My Little Things This two-piece set by Newness is available at My Little Things

Searching through the rails for high quality clothing, you should check the fabric and cut as well as how the item was manufactured. “The quality of the clothes is shown by how nicely the styles hang when worn by the child. Our Spanish styles good quality dresses also have the extra lining on the inside, which makes the styles hang nicely,” says Daisy.

You can also judge the quality by looking up the clothing brand. “All styles have their own branded labels inside to show who they are made by and how they should be washed to keep the styles perfect,” she says.

Tips for buying baby clothes

My Little Things also offers gifts for all occassions. My Little Things also offers gifts for all occassions.

When choosing baby clothes it is crucial that the fabric won't irritate their skin. When they wriggle and roll around you don't want their clothing to chafe them. Daisy assures: “All the baby styles we stock in Miss Boutique are very soft and comfortable for little ones.”

Shopping for toddlers

My Little Things in Knebworth stocks high quality, trendy children's clothes. My Little Things in Knebworth stocks high quality, trendy children's clothes.

Once they start to walk a bit, it remains vital that their clothing won't rub them. “Toddlers also need soft and comfortable styles to move and play easily,” Daisy says. The safety element is very important too for young children. She adds: “When shopping for toddler clothes you should bear in mind whether clothing has beading or any loose materials on it as they may try to pull them off and put them in their mouth. Our trendy toddler clothing doesn't have anything that is loose that could be removed by the toddler.”

Picking stylish children's clothing

Children's clothes are subject to changing kids fashions, and Daisy fills us in on what's hot at the moment from children's clothing trends: “Both parents and children are loving the tutu skirts from the girls' clothes. They are perfect for both everyday wear and parties. They also love the boys two-piece sets from the kids summer clothes. Again, these are a Spanish style so very classic looking. The knitted baby styles by Spanish brands are also very popular. These are perfect, both for your own child and as gifts for friends and family.”

My Little Things stocks a range of trendy clothes for babies and children up to 12 years old. My Little Things stocks a range of trendy clothes for babies and children up to 12 years old.

Where to buy children's clothes in Hertfordshire

Shopping in Hertfordshire

Daisy believed that there was a gap in the market for quality kids clothing in Hertfordshire. Daisy says: “It is difficult to find children's wear that is unique and has a different twist to it in our county. This is why I decided to open; to try to offer something different for children. Also, there are no other children's boutiques anywhere around the shop.”

Miss Boutique is a family-run, independent clothes shop selling high quality, inexpensive clothing. After running for five years, Daisy expanded to include My Little Things, the children's clothing boutique. It offers boys and girls boutique clothing, accessories and gifts for all occasions, including baby shower and newborn baby gifts, at affordable high street prices.

My Little Things, Miss Boutique, 135D London Road, Knebworth

Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mylittlethings135 to keep up to date with new styles and accessories arriving weekly.