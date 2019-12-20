Stevenage restaurant opens doors for free meals on Christmas Day

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill Archant

A Stevenage restaurant is offering free meals for the homeless, the elderly and emergency service personnel on Christmas Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill Misya Meze & Grill in Old Town are offering free meals on Christmas Day. Picture: Jacob Savill

You may also want to watch:

Misya Meze and Grill, in Stevenage Old Town, will be serving a free Christmas lunch from 12 noon until 4pm. Restaurant manager Ali Dayanir said: "This is the second year we've opened our doors on Christmas Day. It is about serving the community and offering our food for people who might have nowhere to go.

Misya owner Isa Demir said last year that staff chatted about how "we could do something more over Christmas", and the team then decied they wanted to "open the restaurant up to those people who will not be sitting down for a family dinner."