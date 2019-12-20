Gallery

Stevenage family light up community with annual Christmas display

Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Archant

Stevenage's favourite family lights display has returned this Christmas, with thousands dropping-by for a draught of festive spirit.

Every year since 2011, Freda Marsh and her uncle have decorated their family home in Leaves Spring with an impressive Christmas lights display in aid of a chosen charity. This year, over £1,000 has been raised for Autistica - a UK-based charity pioneering medical research in autism.

On Sunday, the house received a special visit from Santa himself - otherwise known as Freda's granddad - who handed out small gifts to youngsters.

Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh

The Stevenage modified car community also dropped by to show their support, driving past Leaves Spring with modified cars decked in Christmas lights. Freda, 24, said: "This year really is the biggest and best year yet. Over 200 people came to the switch-on alone, and this year's charity - Autistica - is a real personal one for us.

"My eldest son Sidney is being tested for autism at the moment, and we have had quite a few family members affected by the condition. We really appreciate any donations."

The Marsh family first decorated their family home 21 years ago, and have been collecting for charity since 2011. Visit Freda's justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leavesspringlights2019 to make a donation.

Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh

