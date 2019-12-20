Gallery
Stevenage family light up community with annual Christmas display
PUBLISHED: 11:05 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 20 December 2019
Jacob Savill
Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh
Archant
Stevenage's favourite family lights display has returned this Christmas, with thousands dropping-by for a draught of festive spirit.
Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh
Every year since 2011, Freda Marsh and her uncle have decorated their family home in Leaves Spring with an impressive Christmas lights display in aid of a chosen charity. This year, over £1,000 has been raised for Autistica - a UK-based charity pioneering medical research in autism.
On Sunday, the house received a special visit from Santa himself - otherwise known as Freda's granddad - who handed out small gifts to youngsters.
Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh
The Stevenage modified car community also dropped by to show their support, driving past Leaves Spring with modified cars decked in Christmas lights.
Freda, 24, said: "This year really is the biggest and best year yet. Over 200 people came to the switch-on alone, and this year's charity - Autistica - is a real personal one for us.
"My eldest son Sidney is being tested for autism at the moment, and we have had quite a few family members affected by the condition. We really appreciate any donations."
Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh
The Marsh family first decorated their family home 21 years ago, and have been collecting for charity since 2011. Visit Freda's justgiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/leavesspringlights2019 to make a donation.
Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda and her family outside their festive Leaves Spring home. Picture: Freda Marsh Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh
You may also want to watch:
Freda Marsh has been raising money by decorating her family home in Leaves Spring since 2011. Picture: Freda Marsh