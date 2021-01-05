Charles Wilson Carpets moves to new premises

Ad Feature

Charles Wilson Carpets, one of Hitchin’s best loved retailers, is moving to new premises.

Since it opened its doors in Hermitage Road back in 1972, it has earned a reputation for quality flooring at affordable prices, with a wealth of experience from its qualified staff and fitters.

Today the second generation of Wilsons, Mark and Adam, who took over from their parents Charles and Pam, have chosen to move the business to their premises in St Francis Way, Shefford. They are saying goodbye to the current shop after 48 years of trading in the town.

Charles Wilson Carpets offers a range of hard flooring including sheet vinyl, vinyl tile and laminate - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Same level of service

Adam and Mark are Directors but are hands on with fitting and helping customers. Unusually, the business employs some of its fitting team which makes for a close working relationship. The additional contracted fitters are also skilled and qualified too.

They told the Comet “We will deliver the same level of customer service and quality of work that we always have but are changing with the times, offering modern products and solutions. The new showroom will showcase what we have to offer. As far as customers are concerned, nothing will change with the move – we are simply re-locating and our team will stay the same."

The new showroom has free car parking available which Adam and Mark hope will make shopping with Charles Wilson easier and more convenient, especially for young families and their older clients with any mobility issues.

Pam and Charles Wilson who started the firm in 1972 - Credit: Charles Wilson Carpets

Wide range of flooring

The firm offers a wide range of carpets from modern to traditional and hard flooring too (sheet vinyl, vinyl tile and laminate). They are keen supporters of British suppliers and British Wool. The most popular solid floors at the moment are luxury vinyl tiles such as Moduleo, Westex and Karndean. These give wood or stone effect and funky graphic patterns with ease of care and are family friendly. They also have a comprehensive range of sheet vinyls which offer a wide range of patterns and a more cost effective option.

“We find that hard-flooring is popular at the moment as people want to buy a product that is user friendly and stylish. Even better that it’s value for money” said Adam.

New appointment system

The new showroom will enable customers to come in, see and feel products before committing to buying. At the moment due to COVID the showroom is closed but once restrictions are lifted, they are following Government guidelines on social distancing, so visits to the showroom are by appointment only once open again.

The appointment system does have a plus side – the hour slots allow Charles Wilson to give their customers undivided attention without interruption, in as safe an environment as possible during these difficult times.

Mark said “The customer has always been our number one priority and we hope this move will benefit them first and foremost”.

Charles Wilson Carpets offer a wide range of carpets from modern to traditional - Credit: supplied

One-stop-shop

The business is a one stop shop for customers, with everything under one roof. Including accessories and rugs that are available to order (bespoke options available). Charles Wilson also believe that a good after sales service is important and offer advice and support to their customers after fitting.

Adam said “We offer modern products and have moved with flooring trends but we use the tried and tested model of business that our parents built – that is that the customer always come first and personal service is key”.

To book an appointment or home visit, call 01462 450 780, or email enquiries@charleswilsoncarpets.co.uk. You can also visit charleswilsoncarpets.co.uk

The new premises are at 6E St Francis Way, Shefford, SG17 5DZ



